Outfielder Curtis Granderson to join Blue Jays on one-year deal: report

Outfielder Curtis Granderson is putting off retirement to join the Toronto Blue Jays, according to a USA Today report.

The three-time All-Star, who will be 37 when the season starts, is said to be receiving a one-year deal worth $5-million, according to a high-ranking baseball official.

The deal is said to be pending a physical before it can be completed.

Granderson spent time with the New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers last season, his 14th in MLB. He had a .212 batting average, but hit 26 home runs and drove in 64 runs for the season. The Dodgers left him off their World Series roster after he struggled in the playoffs, going just 1-for-15 at the plate.

For his career, Granderson has a .252 average and has hit 319 home runs.

Before joining the Mets in 2014, he had spent his entire career with the Detroit Tigers and New York Yankees in the American League.