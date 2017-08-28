Red Sox bats rough up Blue Jays’ troubled bullpen

If it was not already apparent that the Toronto Blue Jays have shifted focus from the current lost season to the promise of 2018, it was made abundantly clear Monday.

As the Blue Jays were going about their pregame preparations for the first of their three-game set against the American League East-leading Boston Red Sox at Rogers Centre, word broke that the club had severed ties with Nori Aoki.

The Red Sox (74-57) would go on to break out of a four-game losing slump, roughing up the Toronto bullpen to the tune of four runs in the seventh inning to fashion a 6-5 victory over the Blue Jays (61-70).

Story continues below advertisement

With Toronto starter Marcus Stroman out of the game and the Blue Jays nursing a 3-2 lead, reliever Danny Barnes allowed a two-run home run by Christian Vazquez that vaulted the Red Sox in front 4-3.

Mitch Moreland brought in the third Boston run after striking an infield hit off Aaron Loup, before Ryan Tepera rounded out the carnage when he issued a bases-loaded walk to Xander Bogaerts.

Toronto made it interesting in the bottom of the ninth against Craig Kimbrel, Boston's lockdown closer, when Justin Smoak drilled his 36th homer of the season, a two-run effort that pared the Boston lead to one.

After issuing a walk to Jose Bautista, Kimbrel gathered himself to get Kendrys Morales to pop out to end the affair.

"I know they've been working hard," Toronto manager John Gibbons said of the heavy workload his bullpen has had to carry this season. "Sooner or later it catches up to you."

The game featured another gravity-defying catch by Toronto centre fielder Kevin Pillar that brought the crowd to its feet in the top of the sixth. Pillar churned to his left and then laid out flat to haul in a drive off the bat of Mookie Betts before crash landing on the warning track.

"I told him I think that was the best one I've seen, live," Stroman said. "I think I'm always on the mound, too, which means my sinkers are usually up in the zone, get hit a long way because they usually play shallow when I pitch.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

"And the way he goes back on balls is extremely special. He has to get the Gold Glove at some point."

Designated for assignment is baseball speak for what transpired to Aoki, meaning he could wind up accepting a demotion to Toronto's Triple-A affiliate in Buffalo should he clear waivers.

But that's a moot point, as the Bisons' season concludes on Sunday. So if the Blue Jays can't work out a trade, which is highly unlikely, Aoki will simply be released and able to seek employment with any team that may want him.

"This will give him a chance to hook on with somebody," Gibbons said before the game.

The move in itself was not earth-shattering news. It primarily provides some insight into the club's thinking with the regular season moving into the September overdrive and the Blue Jays stalled on the side of the highway.

Obtained at the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline, a throw-in to the deal in which the Blue Jays obtained outfielder Teoscar Hernandez from the Houston Astros in exchange for pitcher Francisco Liriano, Aoki never factored into Toronto's future at age 35.

Story continues below advertisement

While Hernandez is biding his time at Triple-A with his new team and is a good bet to be Toronto's starting leftfielder next season, Aoki was added to the big league roster as the Blue Jays fourth outfielder.

And he proved to be a useful commodity, adding a bit of speed to a club that is almost geriatric in that department, along with a decent glove defensively.

And during his short stint with the Blue Jays, Aoki proved to be an offensive spark, hitting .281 in the 12 games he got into, including a surprising three home runs.

If the Blue Jays had any legitimate shot at making a run for the playoffs Aoki would probably still be with the team.

To take Aoki's place on the 25-man roster, the Blue Jays added right-handed reliever Leonel Campos to their overworked bullpen, meaning the club is now carrying nine relievers and just three bench players.

Starting pitching woes have haunted Toronto all season, to the point where the bullpen came into Monday's game having logged just less than 470 innings, tops in the AL.

After utilizing just seven starters during the entirety of the 2016 season, Toronto has already gone through 13 this season. And with lefty Brett Anderson expected to make the jump from Triple-A and be handed the ball for Tuesday's assignment against the Red Sox, he will be the 14th starter, a single-season franchise record.

Stroman pitched well in his start, allowing two runs (one earned) off seven hits over six innings of work.

Toronto jumped in front 2-0 in the first inning when a Morales double scored two off Boston starter Drew Pomeranz.

Boston chipped away and added an unearned run in the second and then drew even in the third when Eduardo Nunez went deep off Stroman for a home run.