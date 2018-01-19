 Skip to main content

Roy Halladay had amphetamine, morphine in system when he died: autopsy

Roy Halladay answers questions after announcing his retirementon Dec. 9, 2013.

John Raoux/AP

NEW PORT RICHEY, FLA.
The Associated Press

An autopsy report says retired star pitcher Roy Halladay had evidence of amphetamine, morphine and an insomnia drug in his system when he died in a small plane crash in Florida last year.

The Tampa Bay Times reports that an autopsy released Friday shows the former Toronto Blue Jays and Philadelphia Phillies all-star died from blunt force trauma with drowning as a contributing factor when he crashed his personal plane into the Gulf of Mexico near New Port Richey on Nov. 7.

The National Transportation Safety Board hasn't identified a cause for the crash. A witness told investigators Halladay's ICON A5 climbed to between 90 metres and 150 metres before it went into a 45-degree dive and slammed into the water.

The body of the two-time Cy Young Award winner was found in the wreckage.

