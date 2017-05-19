When the light switch came on for Ryan Tepera it was a relatively mundane moment in an April 30 game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Toronto Blue Jays reliever was called upon in the second inning after a fingernail split on the pitching hand of starter Aaron Sanchez, spewing blood and forcing him to the sidelines.

With that unexpected early exit it was scramble time in the Blue Jays bullpen. And Tepera was the one called by manager John Gibbons to try to fill the void and consume innings.

Over the next three innings of a run-less ballgame, Tepera excelled. He allowed just one hit to 11 batters with five strike outs.

“I think I really figured something out, mentality-wise – staying smooth and not over-throwing, and I think that’s really helped me,” Tepera said later. “It was a big learning experience.”

When he turned the ball over to Aaron Loup, the next reliever on the pitching conga line, there was one out in the fifth inning and the score knotted 0-0.

This was the reliever’s equivalent of almost throwing a perfect game.

Yet, when it was all over – a 3-1 Toronto victory – the boxscore showed J.P. Howell credited with the win after pitching to just two batters in the bottom of the eighth. Roberto Osuna got the save after pitching to five batters in the ninth.

All Tepera got was the satisfaction of a job well done and the knowledge that the 3 1/3-innings he was officially credited with represented a career high in one game after three years of pitching at the major-league level.

Welcome to the world of baseball’s long or middle relievers, the game’s most thankless job. It’s where pitchers usually toil in relative obscurity, playing second fiddle to big-name starters and rock-star closers who earn the lion’s share of notoriety.

“As a pitcher you grow up wanting to be a starter or at least a closer,” Tepera said. “You never hear kids saying I want to get to the big leagues and be a middle reliever.

“The middle relievers kind of have an usual job, but that’s just how it is. It’s what got me here.”

But just because a lot of the work in long relief goes unnoticed it does not mean the job is undervalued or under appreciated by those close to the game.

“It’s a thankless job at times,” Toronto pitching coach Pete Walker said. “You’re not necessarily noticed but the team recognizes it [the value] and appreciates it.”

In his third season with the Blue Jays, Tepera has established himself as Toronto’s most reliable middle reliever, sporting a 3-1 record to go with a 3.15 earned-run average. He also has a save.

That is pretty good for a player who last season never really knew if he was coming or going with the American League team. Tepera had seven stints with the Blue Jays, bouncing between the big-league club and Triple-A.

“I think the deal on Tep [Tepera], this was the year he was probably going to come into his own,” Gibbons said. “He’s got a great arm and I think the plan was hopefully he pitches his way into a valuable role.

“That’s just what he’s doing.”

Tepera’s production is even more remarkable when you consider that, as a middle reliever, he never really knows when his services will be required.

This season, in his first 18 appearances, Tepera has entered the game as early as the second inning. He has been thrown into the fray between the fourth and seventh innings 10 times and from the eighth inning on seven more times.

His team has been trailing by as many as six runs when he took the mound and been ahead by as many as nine.

“When you’re not an established guy … you’ve got to be ready for anything, whether it’s first, second inning or a tie game in extra innings,” Tepera said.

Tepera never intended to wind up in middle relief. Nobody ever does, really.

Toronto general manager Ross Atkins said that when scouting a potential pitcher as a draft choice, you usually start by differentiating between who you might think will be a good starter at the major-league level and who might be better suited to the bullpen.

After that it is the player who determines his ultimate landing spot as he works his way through the minors.

“A lot of it is dictated by how they handle pressure and how they handle success and failure when they do get to the major leagues,” Atkins said.

Tepera grew up in Texas and began as a position player, primarily a shortstop, before he started pitching full time in his senior year at high school.

It was more out of necessity than anything as he felt it was his best chance to get to the majors. Still, he misses playing the infield, characterizing the mechanics of being a pitcher as almost robotic.

“Being a position player, they’re the happiest,” he said.

Tepera was selected as a starting pitcher by the Blue Jays in the 19th round of the 2009 out of Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Tex. In his second start that year, in the Gulf Coast League, he tossed a no-hitter.

Even still, the Blue Jays never really considered him as having big-league starter stuff. And by the time he reached the Triple-A level in Buffalo in 2014 his entire focus was the bullpen.

Although it was a bitter pill for him to swallow at the time, Tepera has also come to realize that the move likely salvaged his career.

“I think my stuff played better out of the bullpen,” he said. “My velo [velocity] went up. I was able to focus on one-two pitches and just go with the bread and butter out of the bullpen. So I think that kind of accelerated my career even though it changed it.”

Report Typo/Error