Two-and-a-half hours before Sunday’s latest disaster against the Astros, Blue Jays fans were lined up for blocks waiting to get in. It was Aaron Sanchez bobblehead day.

Though the game was a meaningless encounter between a very good baseball team and a pretty bad one, more than 46,000 people showed up – a sellout.

When Houston began laying an ugly beating on Toronto in the second inning, no one booed. Everybody stuck around when it truly got out of hand in the sixth. They cheered a ninth-inning Toronto home run as if it mattered. Many were still wedged in their seats when it ended.

The final score was 19-1. It was one out from being the biggest shutout loss in Jays’ franchise history.

It is difficult to imagine how the 2017 season can get much lower than this, but the paying customers seemed happy enough. A few cheered the team off the field. That’s the problem.

Two weeks ago, people were discussing the 13-game run into this week’s all-star hiatus as a make-or-break stretch. The Jays went 5-8 and were routinely humiliated throughout. It’s fair to say they were broken. Still, many will maintain the ‘it’s too soon to tell’ posture that’s floated this team all year long.

If you’re one of them, please contact me. I have some very attractive investment opportunities in lunar real estate I’d like to discuss with you.

If surrender were the public’s consensus position, expressed through their spending and viewing habits, what comes next would be simple to map out – an orderly teardown and rebuild.

But Sunday’s example shows how difficult the idea of giving up will be to sell, and how alluring it will be to maintain the dreary status quo. As such, only part of the Jays’ difficulty is out on the field. The other issue is up in the stands, packing the stadium to watch a profoundly mediocre ball team that is starting to look as though it’s already given up.

Currently, Toronto is the fourth-worst team in the American League, but has the fourth-highest average attendance in all of baseball.

This isn’t a salutary tale of unshakable loyalty in bad times. On the analogous Sunday five years ago, the Jays were in a similar standings position – last in the East and 10 1/2 games out of first (though they did have a winning record). Only 26,000 people showed up. Toronto was a city of front-runners then, and it remains one now. But the tail on our front running has extended out beyond this club’s window of quality.

People who once believed the Jays could never win have flipped all the way over. Now the team can’t lose, despite the fact that it does it with depressing regularity.

The team has been opportunistic on this front (if on no other). Players keep saying, “You never know what can happen,” and those people are spraining their wrists trying to jam money in Rogers’ pockets.

It brings up an important corporate planning consideration – Just how gullible are Toronto baseball fans? Exactly how many monorails, over how many seasons, can Toronto be sold?

You can see that wiggle entering team president Mark Shapiro’s thinking as his finger lingers over the self-destruct button.

“I think it’s entirely possible that we, at this trade deadline, could be buyers and sellers,” Shapiro said in a radio interview this week.

This is some truly elite doublespeak. If the Jays had depth at any position at any level, they might be able to exchange a surplus of one commodity for the addition of another.

But Toronto has nothing to barter. There is no selling and buying, unless you’re selling what you’ve bought. Is this a baseball team or a boiler room?

Toronto has three options – give up and start over; go for it (insofar as that is possible) and put itself into greater debt; or make one or two cosmetic moves just to be seen doing something.

If Rogers Centre were half-full right now and people were baying for management blood, you can see how both Options 1 and 2 are reasonable. Then general manager Alex Anthopoulos chose No. 2 a couple of years ago. That decision is both the reason so many people showed up on Sunday and why the Jays are in so much trouble.

But if the room’s full most nights and the people who should be pushing you to get better are instead rushing to make your excuses, why change anything? You’ll blow the team up eventually. But not right now. Not when concession receipts for the quarter are looking so good.

The wrinkle here is that while you wait, the few assets you do have are declining in value.

