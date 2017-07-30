Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Hall of Fame inductee Tim Raines arrives at National Baseball Hall of Fame. (Gregory Fisher/USA Today Sports)
COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. — The Associated Press

Fifty-two living Hall of Famers have been introduced at the Baseball induction ceremony in Cooperstown.

They’re seated behind the dais as the inductions get ready to begin for former players Jeff Bagwell, Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez and Tim Raines, along with front-office whiz John Schuerholz and former baseball commissioner Bud Selig.

In the front row are Sue and Ned Raines. They say they’re a bundle of nerves. Ned Raines says he’s been nervous for a decade and was elated when Tim got the call in January in his last year on the ballot.

Also in the audience are Phil Garner, Jose Cruz, Jose Guzman, Larry Dierker, Willie Randolph, Bob Uecker, and golfer Chi Chi Rodriguez.

