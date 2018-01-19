 Skip to main content

Tim Tebow will be at Mets’ major league spring training

In this March 13, 2017, file photo, New York Mets' Tim Tebow (15) takes batting practice before a spring training baseball game against the Miami Marlins, in Port St. Lucie, Fla. Tebow will again attend major league spring training with the Mets this year.

John Bazemore/The Associated Press

NEW YORK
The Associated Press

Tim Tebow will be at spring training with the New York Mets.

The 30-year-old outfielder was among nine spring training invitees announced by the team Friday.

The former Heisman Trophy winner and NFL quarterback is preparing for his second professional baseball season. He hit .226 with eight homers, 52 RBIs and 126 strikeouts in 126 games last year at Class A with Columbia in the South Atlantic League and Port St. Lucie in the Florida State League.

Tebow was 4 for 27 (.148) with no extra-base hits, one walk and eight strikeouts in nine spring training games for the Mets last year.

New York also invited first baseman Peter Alonso, infielder David Thompson, outfielder Kevin Kaczmarski, catcher Patrick Mazeika, left-hander P.J. Conlon and right-handers Drew Smith, Corey Taylor and Adonis Uceta.

