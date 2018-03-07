Tyler Clippard agrees to minor league deal with Blue Jays

Reliever Tyler Clippard has agreed to a minor league contract with the Toronto Blue Jays and will report to big league spring training.

The 33-year-old right-hander had been working out with major league free agents in Bradenton. He had said last week that he wanted a major league contract.

Clippard was 2-8 with a 4.77 ERA in 76 games last season with the New York Yankees, Chicago White Sox and Houston Astros, who did not put him on any of their post-season rosters. He is 34-24 with a 3.11 ERA in 11 major league seasons.

His contract was announced Wednesday.