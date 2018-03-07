 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Tyler Clippard agrees to minor league deal with Blue Jays

Tyler Clippard agrees to minor league deal with Blue Jays

MLB free agent pitcher Tyler Clippard delivers to a East Japan Railway Company Feb. 27, 2018, in Bradenton, Fla.

Chris O'Meara/AP

DUNDEIN, Fla.
The Associated Press

Reliever Tyler Clippard has agreed to a minor league contract with the Toronto Blue Jays and will report to big league spring training.

The 33-year-old right-hander had been working out with major league free agents in Bradenton. He had said last week that he wanted a major league contract.

Clippard was 2-8 with a 4.77 ERA in 76 games last season with the New York Yankees, Chicago White Sox and Houston Astros, who did not put him on any of their post-season rosters. He is 34-24 with a 3.11 ERA in 11 major league seasons.

Story continues below advertisement

His contract was announced Wednesday.

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
As of December 20, 2017, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles as we switch to a new provider. We are behind schedule, but we are still working hard to bring you a new commenting system as soon as possible. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.