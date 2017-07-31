Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Chicago White Sox second baseman Yoan Moncada is taken off the field after colliding with White Sox right fielder Willy Garcia in the sixth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Guaranteed Rate Field. (Matt Marton/USA Today Sports)
Jay Cohen

CHICAGO — The Associated Press

Matt Davidson singled in Leury Garcia with two outs in the ninth inning for his second game-ending hit in as many days, and the Chicago White Sox rallied to beat Toronto Blue Jays 7-6 on Monday night after losing top prospect Yoan Moncada to a right knee injury.

Adam Engel sparked the winning rally with a one-out single against Roberto Osuna (3-2). Garcia then was hit by a pitch, putting runners on first and second.

After Tyler Saladino struck out swinging, Jose Abreu tied it at 6 with a single to right. Davidson followed with another base hit, and then was mobbed by his teammates as he ran around the infield.

The White Sox trailed 6-1 before they scored four times in the eighth, capped by consecutive homers for Davidson and Yolmer Sanchez. Davidson also hit a game-ending, two-run homer in Sunday’s 3-1 victory over Cleveland.

