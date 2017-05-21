Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Marcus Smart of the Boston Celtics controls the ball as Kyrie Irving of the Cleveland Cavaliers defends on May 21, 2017. (Jason Miller/Getty Images)
Marcus Smart of the Boston Celtics controls the ball as Kyrie Irving of the Cleveland Cavaliers defends on May 21, 2017. (Jason Miller/Getty Images)

After two blowouts, Celtics stun Cavaliers with last-second Game 3 win Add to ...

Tom Withers

CLEVELAND — The Associated Press

Published

Last updated

Avery Bradley’s 3-pointer dropped in with less than a second left and the Boston Celtics, blown out in the first two games of the Eastern Conference finals and playing without star Isaiah Thomas, stunned the Cleveland Cavaliers 111-108 on Sunday night in Game 3 to end the champions’ 13-game postseason winning streak.

Bradley’s shot from the left wing bounced on the rim four times before going down. It capped a furious comeback by the Celtics, who trailed by 21 in the third quarter before rallying to tighten up a series that appeared to be over.

Marcus Smart scored 27 points, and Bradley had 20 for the Celtics. They were given little chance after losing by 44 in Game 2 and then losing Thomas for the rest of the post-season because of a hip injury.

Kyrie Irving scored 29 points, and Kevin Love 28 for Cleveland. The Cavaliers dropped to 10-1 in the post-season with their first loss since Game 4 of last year’s Finals.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Raptors president on Kyle Lowry: ‘We want him back’ (The Canadian Press)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular