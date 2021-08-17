76ers and centre Joel Embiid agree on a four-year, $196-million extension: source

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Basketball

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

76ers and centre Joel Embiid agree on a four-year, $196-million extension: source

Dan Gelston
PHILADELPHIA
The Associated Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Philadelphia 76ers centre Joel Embiid attacks the basket during Game 6 against the Atlanta Hawks, at State Farm Arena, in Atlanta, Ga., on June 18.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers have kept their trust in Joel Embiid.

A person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press that Embiid and the Sixers agreed on a four-year, $196-million contract extension that will take the All-Star centre through the 2026-27 season. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal was not expected to be formally announced until later Tuesday.

The 27-year-old Embiid was NBA MVP runner-up this season to Denver’s Nikola Jokic and led the Sixers to the best regular-season record in the Eastern Conference. The Sixers lost in the second round to the Atlanta Hawks.

Story continues below advertisement

Embiid averaged of 28.5 points and 10.6 rebounds last season and became eligible for the NBA’s supermax extension. Embiid, the No. 3 overall pick of the 2014 draft, suffered a tear in his right meniscus during the playoffs. He played through the injury and has emerged as Philadelphia’s franchise player.

“It just felt like this was going to be our year,” Embiid said after the Sixers were eliminated in Game 7. “If there’s one thing I want to say, I gave everything I had. It’s not easy, especially when something always happens at the wrong time. I was ready, this whole playoffs, to just come in and dominate and do what I had to do. The meniscus happened.”

His new deal will start in 2023-24. Embiid and the 76ers signed a $148-million, five-year extension that kicked in with the 2018-19 season.

Embiid averaged 24.8 points and 11.3 rebounds over his first five seasons in the NBA. Embiid, a native of Cameroon, sat out his first two seasons with injuries and has never played more than 64 games in a season over his career. He missed games this year with a bone bruise on his left knee.

He scored a post-season career-high 36 points in 28 minutes in a Game 3 first-round win over Washington.

Embiid has solidified his future in Philly at the same time fellow All-Star guard Ben Simmons faces an uncertain one with the team after a rough off-season. The Sixers expected to pair Embiid and Simmons as cornerstones who could keep the Sixers East contenders for a decade. Instead, Simmons became the scapegoat for the Sixers’ early elimination from the playoffs and his name has been dangled in trade rumours all summer.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies