 Skip to main content

Basketball Aaron Best scores 20 points in Canada’s 122-88 basketball rout of New Zealand

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Aaron Best scores 20 points in Canada’s 122-88 basketball rout of New Zealand

SYDNEY, Australia
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Aaron Best scored 20 points while Andrew Nembhard added 17 as Canada’s men’s basketball team trounced the New Zealand Tall Blacks 122-88 in a pre-FIBA World Cup exhibition game Tuesday.

Six Canadians scored in double figures in the first game of a back-to-back set against New Zealand. Oshae Brissett had 16 points and seven rebounds, Owen Klassen chipped in 12 points, Kevin Pangos had 10 points, six rebounds and six assists, and Duane Notice finished with 10 points.

Canada, coached by Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse, is now 3-2 in exhibition play.

Story continues below advertisement

“It was a great team effort,” said Best, a Scarborough, Ont., native and a product of Ryerson University. “Guys were sharing the ball, we were getting up and down and getting after it on defence. We stuck to the game plan and we were able to come up with a win.”

The Canadians split a pair of friendlies last week with Australia, a team they’ll face in their opening round of the World Cup on Sept. 1.

Canada set a blistering pace, opening with a 10-0 run and scoring seven three-pointers in the first quarter to take a 35-17 lead into the second. They had a 20-0 first-half run, and led 61-37 at halftime. Canada took a 92-63 lead into the fourth quarter.

Kaza Kajami-Keane had eight points before leaving the game with an apparent ankle injury in the second quarter.

“I think the team has been meshing really well the last couple of weeks,” Nembhard said. “I think we’re just bringing it all together.”

Tai Webster led the Tall Blacks with 19 points.

Canada opened its pre-World Cup camp with three players with significant NBA experience but is down to just Orlando’s Khem Birch. Miami Heat’s Kelly Olynyk pulled out earlier this month after injuring his knee in an exhibition game with Nigeria. Sacramento Kings point guard Cory Joseph played in Canada’s two exhibition games against Nigeria but didn’t travel to Australia. He could rejoin the team for the World Cup.

Story continues below advertisement

The players with the team are simply focusing on the task at hand.

“Any time you play sports, the highest honour is to be able to represent your country and I’m blessed to be able to do it so far from home in beautiful Australia,” Best said. “I’m just soaking it all up.”

After Wednesday’s game against New Zealand, the Canadians wrap up their pre-tournament schedule against the United States on Aug. 26.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter