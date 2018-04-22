All tied up: Turnovers plague Raptors in Game 4 loss to the Wizards

Open this photo in gallery Toronto Raptors' DeMar DeRozan looks on during the closing seconds of Game 4 at Capital One Arena, in Washington, on April 22, 2018. Rob Carr/Getty Images

The Raptors left Toronto last Thursday with a tidy and commanding 2-0 series lead over the Washington Wizards. Now, they’re going home with it tangled up in a 2-2 tie.

Despite a 35-point performance from DeMar DeRozan, the top-seeded Raps dropped a second successive road game, 106-98, in Washington’s booming Capital One Arena. His team was turnover-plagued once again, though, with 18, even after vowing a bigger commitment to ball control.

Washington’s flashy all-stars Bradley Beal (31 points) and John Wall (27 points and 14 assists) were mighty once again.

The Raps, who had thrived on three-point shooting all season, shot 7-of-18 from deep on Sunday night, making the franchise-high 16 threes they shot in Game 1 seem like a distant memory. Kyle Lowry, however, made four of his six from beyond the arc, part of his 19-point, seven-assist performance.

The Wizards went into the night with a seven-game win streak in home playoff games, dating to last season. But it was the Raptors who jumped out to an early 11-point lead with all starters contributing buckets. Jonas Valanciunas picked up two early fouls and went to the bench a little early – one of them a flagrant as the seven-footer thrust his arms around a runaway mid-layup by Wall.

The Raptors, who said ball control would be their top priority after a sloppy 19-turnover Game 3, weren’t doing much better in that category, as various Wizards stripped and intercepted various Toronto possessions, led by the crafty Wall. Despite the turnovers and Beal rolling for nine first-quarter points, the Raps still led 30-22 going into the second.

When Toronto’s bench players entered the game, Fred VanVleet wasn’t among them for another game, as he continued to heal the shoulder he injured in the final game of the regular season. The valuable reserve point guard addressed the issue with reporters before the game, as a small portable ultrasound machine provided treatments to the injury.

“The problem for me was that I can shoot through the pain, but passing, dribbling, running, fighting through screens, a little bit of everything was just uncomfortable and the pain is probably not the problem, just the lack of range, and strength,” VanVleet said. “I’ve just got to get to a point where I can do those things comfortably. ... Me at 50 per cent, that won’t help anybody. But I tried [in Game 2]. It didn’t go as planned. Now I’ve got to take the opportunity to get back right.”

It meant only four – not five – reserves would take the floor together at once for the Raptors, with either Lowry or DeRozan out there with them. DeRozan would soldier to a 15-point half on 3-of-11 shooting through collapsing defenders, earning his paycheque by drawing contact to earn free throws.

OG Anunoby suffered a minor sprain to his ankle and limped to the locker room for treatment in the second. With the ankle taped, he returned with this team after halftime, Toronto up 51-40.

The Wiz came out furiously chopping at Toronto’s hefty lead and tied the game within mere minutes, spearheaded by an eight-point outburst by Otto Porter Jr. Fans inside Capital One Arena – which included D.C.-area celebs such as Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh and Washington Redskins linebacker Josh Norman – bellowed while flapping their white and red “DC Family” rally towels.

The game remained intense and close. The noise alternated between Wiz fans’ ear-splitting celebratory moments and the small but loud pockets of travelling Raptors fans who lept to distinguish themselves after every Toronto bucket. DeRozan played the entire third and treated his fans to a 14-point quarter, while Beal drew deafening applause with a parade of three-pointers.

The fourth began with the teams tied 80-80. They played tug-of-war for the lead, as Wall repeatedly pumped his chest and thrusted his hand in the air imploring the Washington faithful to increase the thunderous noise as he led the way with acrobatic scoring. His 10-point quarter would eventually do Toronto in.

The Raps are now 0-4 in club history in games they entered leading a series 2-1.

The heated series will resume at Toronto’s Air Canada Centre on Wednesday for Game 5.