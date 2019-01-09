Andrew Wiggins apologizes for using gay as a derogatory term

Minnesota forward Andrew Wiggins has apologized for using the word gay to describe Oklahoma City Thunder guard Dennis Schroder’s behaviour during their game.
Thunder centre Nerlens Noel was taken off the court on a stretcher in the third quarter after Wiggins collided with Noel on a dunk attempt Tuesday night. Schroder, unhappy about the play and other incidents in what was a testy game, eventually was given a technical foul for an altercation with Timberwolves guard Jeff Teague.
After the game, Wiggins says he thought Schroder’s actions were unwarranted and that “he was just gay. He was acting crazy for no reason.”
Later, on Twitter, Wiggins apologized, saying: “I have the utmost love and respect for the LGBTQIA community and I would never use any term to disrespect them in anyway.”
