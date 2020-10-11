Another LeBron record, Green gets threats

Open this photo in gallery Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James talks with guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope during the first half in Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Miami Heat Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The Associated Press

Another game, another record for LeBron James.

Sunday’s Game 6 of the NBA Finals between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat was to be the 260th of James’s playoff career, lifting him into sole possession of first place on the league’s postseason appearances list.

James is in his 17th season. After missing the playoffs in his first two seasons, he has reached the postseason 14 times in 15 years. His teams in Cleveland, Miami and now L.A. have gone 14-0 in first-round series with James on the roster, 11-3 in second-round series and 10-1 in the conference-final round.

He had been tied with Derek Fisher for the top spot on the playoff list with 259.

To put James’s postseason longevity into perspective, consider that 260 games is the equivalent of 3.2 full regular seasons. And out of the 4,489 players to have appeared in an NBA regular-season contest, 63 per cent did not get into 260 games.

That means James’s postseason career alone has included more games than most NBA players' entire careers.

Game 6 of the finals also would be the 55th NBA Finals game of James’s career, tying him with Jerry West for the fourth-most in league history. Bill Russell played in 70, Sam Jones in 64 and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in 56.

THREATS

The Lakers' Danny Green said he and his fiancée are aware of threats being directed at them on social media after Game 5, where he missed a shot in the final seconds that could have given his team the lead and quite possibly the NBA title. Green did not seem bothered about the threats when asked Sunday. “It’s a basketball game,” Green said. “People are emotional. Fans are emotional. I hope they don’t take it that seriously. ... I know they’re just taking out their emotions and they need somebody to blame. It came down to that last play and, of course, I’m the easy target.”

STREAKING

Miami’s Tyler Herro entered Game 6 with 20 consecutive double-digit scoring games. That’s a record for a rookie in the NBA playoffs; Alvan Adams had a 19-game run in 1976. Herro also owns the NBA record for three-pointers by a rookie in the playoffs, with 47 entering Sunday. Matt Maloney had 43 in 1997.

SHOOTING

The breakdowns of offensive numbers this season outside and then inside the bubble show that on-court performance didn’t suffer at Walt Disney World. In fact, some numbers are remarkably similar. When the league shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic on March 11, teams were averaging 111.5 points on 46-per-cent shooting, 36 per cent from three-point range and 77 per cent from the line. Since entering the bubble, as of Sunday, teams have averaged 112.9 points on 46-per-cent shooting, 36 per cent on threes and 79 per cent from the line.

RECORD PACE

The Lakers entered Game 6 of the NBA Finals having gone 73 for 204 from three-point range through the first five games. Those are the most threes made and taken through the first five games in NBA Finals history. The mark for most threes made and taken through six games of the NBA Finals was set in 2016, when Golden State was 79 for 211. And the seven-game record for threes in the finals came that same year, when the Warriors finished 94 for 252. Miami entered Game 6 with 258 threes on 718 attempts so far in these playoffs. Only three teams have made and taken more threes in a single postseason. Toronto took 827 last year (making 286), and Golden State took 778 in 2016 (making a record 306) and 720 last year (making 268).