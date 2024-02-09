OG Anunoby has undergone right elbow surgery and will miss at least three weeks, leaving the New York Knicks without their entire starting frontcourt through the All-Star break.

The Knicks said Thursday that Anunoby had a loose bone fragment removed from his elbow in the procedure. They didn’t say when it was performed and coach Tom Thibodeau said he didn’t know.

Anunoby has missed the past five games with what the team originally called right elbow inflammation before changing it to bone spur inflammation in their injury report for their game Thursday against Dallas.

The Knicks said Anunoby would be evaluated in three weeks. All-star forward Julius Randle is sidelined by a separated shoulder and centre Mitchell Robinson is recovering from ankle surgery and set to begin doing work on the court after the break, which starts Feb. 16.

Anunoby’s acquisition from Toronto sent the Knicks soaring up the standings, as they went 14-2 in January after he made his debut in the starting lineup on New Year’s Day.

Anunoby has averaged 15.6 points in 14 games since the deal that sent RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley to the Raptors.

In Chicago, Bulls star Zach LaVine had season-ending surgery on his right foot on Thursday. The two-time all-star is expected to miss four to six months. The decision to have surgery basically squashed any chance the Bulls had of trading him prior to Thursday’s deadline and created more long-term questions for the franchise.