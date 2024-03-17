Open this photo in gallery: Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet looks to shoot as Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game on March 17, 2021, in Detroit.Carlos Osorio/The Associated Press

Paolo Banchero scored a game-high 29 points to help lead the Orlando Magic to a 111-96 win over the visiting Toronto Raptors on Sunday.

Franz Wagner added 22 points for the Magic (40-28), while Moritz Wagner scored 14. Jalen Suggs collected 10 points for Orlando, who won their third straight game and second in a row over the Raptors, after Friday’s 113-103 win in Toronto.

Jordan Nwora led the Raptors (23-45) with 18 points off the bench, while Gary Trent Jr. scored 15. Bruce Brown and Immanuel Quickley each had 12 for Toronto, which lost its seventh game in a row and its ninth in 10 tries. Kelly Olynyk followed with 11, while Gradey Dick had 10 points.

The Raptors, who lead the NBA in fast-break points after scoring 37 in a loss to the Magic on Friday night, were held to just 16. They went eight for 31 from three-point range and committed 18 turnovers.

Orlando’s victory clinched its first season sweep of the Raptors since the 2011-12 campaign.