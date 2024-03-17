Paolo Banchero scored a game-high 29 points to help lead the Orlando Magic to a 111-96 win over the visiting Toronto Raptors on Sunday.
Franz Wagner added 22 points for the Magic (40-28), while Moritz Wagner scored 14. Jalen Suggs collected 10 points for Orlando, who won their third straight game and second in a row over the Raptors, after Friday’s 113-103 win in Toronto.
Jordan Nwora led the Raptors (23-45) with 18 points off the bench, while Gary Trent Jr. scored 15. Bruce Brown and Immanuel Quickley each had 12 for Toronto, which lost its seventh game in a row and its ninth in 10 tries. Kelly Olynyk followed with 11, while Gradey Dick had 10 points.
The Raptors, who lead the NBA in fast-break points after scoring 37 in a loss to the Magic on Friday night, were held to just 16. They went eight for 31 from three-point range and committed 18 turnovers.
Orlando’s victory clinched its first season sweep of the Raptors since the 2011-12 campaign.