Open this photo in gallery: Bennedict Mathurin of the Indiana Pacers goes up for a dunk during the final of NBA basketball Rising Stars event in Indianapolis on Feb. 16, 2024.Michael Conroy/The Associated Press

Indiana guard Bennedict Mathurin of Montreal put on a show for Pacers fans Friday night, earning the Rising Stars MVP award after scoring 13 points in a 26-13 victory in the championship game.

San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama didn’t make it that far. Despite scoring 11 points, his team was eliminated in the second game.

Jalen Williams, Mathurin’s teammate, scored the other 13 points to give coach Jalen Rose the title.

But it was an all-Pacers celebration.

In addition to Mathurin’s big night – he heard “M-V-P! M-V-P!” chants while scoring a game-high 18 in the first game – Jalen Rose and coach Detlef Schrempf, both former Pacers players also advanced to the championship round. And Indiana rookie Oscar Tshiebwe led Schrempf’s team with eight points in the title game.

Mathurin’s early scoring flurry helped Rose’s team pull out to a quick 12-4 lead and a 6-0 run set it up for Oklahoma City’s Williams to close it out.