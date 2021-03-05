 Skip to main content
Basketball

Blake Griffin agrees to buyout with Detroit Pistons

Noah Trister
DETROIT
The Associated Press
Open this photo in gallery

Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic guards Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin during a game on Feb. 2, 2021, in Salt Lake City.

Rick Bowmer/The Associated Press

Blake Griffin and the Detroit Pistons have agreed to a contract buyout, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because the move was not yet official.

The Pistons announced last month that they would keep Griffin out of the lineup while resolving his future, a clear sign that the star forward could be on the way out. His exit is another significant step in a rebuilding process that has Detroit at the bottom of the Eastern Conference with a 10-26 record.

The Pistons also traded Derrick Rose to the New York Knicks last month.

Griffin, who turns 32 later this month, came Detroit in a trade during the 2017-18 season. The question now is how valuable he might be to a contending team. He had a terrific 2018-19 season for the Pistons, helping them to the playoffs, but his health has been a concern in Detroit, just as it had been when he was with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Griffin has averaged 12.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists in the 20 games he’s played this season.

ESPN first reported the buyout agreement.

