 Skip to main content
Welcome to
super saver spring
offer ends april 20
save over $140
save over 85%
$0.99
per week for 24 weeks
Welcome to
super saver spring
$0.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today Start Today
// //

Basketball

Register
AdChoices

Bogdanovic, Capela lead Hawks past Raptors 107-103

Dick Scanlon
TAMPA, Fla.
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Toronto Raptors center Khem Birch gets fouled by Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic during the first half. The Hawks beat the Raptors 107-103 on April 13, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.

The Associated Press

Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 23 points, Clint Capela added 19 points and 21 rebounds, and the short-handed Atlanta Hawks beat the Toronto Raptors 107-103 on Tuesday night for their seventh win in eight games.

“Our depth is something we talked about when the season started, and now it’s really showing,” said Kevin Huerter, who scored 14 of his 17 points in the first half for Atlanta. “We’re going into every game thinking we can win no matter who goes out on the court.”

Brandon Goodwin added 18 points for the Hawks, who were missing seven injured players including Trae Young, who has sat out two games with a left calf contusion after a 42-point, nine-assist performance against Chicago on Friday night.

Story continues below advertisement

Pascal Siakam led the Raptors with 30 points, six rebounds and seven assists, and rookie Malachi Flynn scored 22 points.

Toronto played from behind all night, but a 3-pointer by Flynn brought the Raptors within eight with 6:20 left. Bogdanovich and Goodwin answered with 3s for Atlanta. The Raptors made it closer in the final 72 seconds with the help of three more 3-pointers by Flynn. They were 6 of 30 from behind the arc before Flynn made four late in he game.

“Tonight he was pretty much our offence down the stretch,” Raptors coach Nick Nurse said.

Atlanta led 66-54 after shooting 53% in the first half.

Siakam scored 21 points in the half and hit a baseline jumper with 0.6 seconds left – enough time for Solomon Hill to throw a full-court pass to Huerter, who laid it in at the horn.

“That was a lot of fun,” Huerter said. “We looked up and saw point-6 so I knew I had enough time to catch and finish. Great way to end the half.”

The end of the game wasn’t quite as great, coach Nate McMillan said.

Story continues below advertisement

“We got the win and we did a lot of good things, but we’ve got to be sharper in the fourth quarter,” he said. “We just did not execute down the stretch.”

Capela, the NBA’s leading rebounder, dunked for the Hawks’ final field goal with 2:38 left.

“These teams that are playing a lot of small ball, he’s done a good job of punishing them in the paint,” McMillan said.

TIP-INS

Hawks: Capela had his 36th double-double by halftime. ... F Danilo Gallinari sat out a second straight game with a sore right foot. ... G Tony Snell, whose jump shot at the buzzer beat the Raptors on March 11, is out with a sprained ankle.

Raptors: Despite a 21-34 record, the Raptors have outscored their opponents by 19 points. ... G Fred VanVleet missed his sixth game with a left hip flexor. ... G Kyle Lowry (rest) did not play for the seventh time in eight games.

UP NEXT

Hawks: Host Milwaukee on Thursday night.

Story continues below advertisement

Raptors: Host San Antonio in Tampa on Wednesday night.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies