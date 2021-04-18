Boucher shines as Raptors hand Thunder 10th straight loss

Open this photo in gallery Toronto Raptors guard Malachi Flynn drives to the basket as Oklahoma City Thunder guard Theo Maledon defends during the first half at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida on April 18, 2021. Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Chris Boucher had 31 points and 11 rebounds, and the Toronto Raptors extended Oklahoma City’s season-worst losing streak to 10 games, beating the Thunder 112-106 on Sunday night.

Gary Trent Jr. added 23 points for Toronto, which has won three straight. Malachi Flynn had 15 points and eight rebounds.

Luguentz Dort scored 29 points and Darius Bazley added 16 points and eight rebounds for the Thunder.

Story continues below advertisement

The Raptors did not take the lead for keeps until Boucher’s three-pointer with 2:27 remaining. Trent set up Boucher for another three-pointer that clinched the victory with 10.4 seconds left.

Dort made all seven of his shots in the first quarter, including five three-pointers, and the Thunder moved ahead by 12 points in the second quarter.

Boucher had 20 points in the first half including a three-pointer buzzer shot that cut Oklahoma City’s advantage to 59-52. The Thunder were 9 of 17 from three-point range in the opening half.

Toronto’s Paul Watson Jr., coming off a career-high 30-point game on Friday night, went scoreless in 22 minutes, missing 10 shots.

On the injury front, Raptors forward OG Anunoby (calf) missed his third game of the last five. Forward Pascal Siakam (shoulder) missed his third of the past six. Guard Fred VanVleet (left hip flexor) has missed eight of the last nine games and guard Kyle Lowry (toe) has missed 10 of the past 11.

Forward Freddie Gillespie signed a second 10-day contract.

Toronto’s next game is Wednesday night, when it plays host to Brooklyn in Tampa.