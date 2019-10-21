 Skip to main content

Basketball

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Bucks, 76ers eye East title with Leonard back in the West as Raptors picked to finish third

Brian Mahoney
The Associated Press
From October 19-21, The Globe and Mail is offering complimentary access to all our election, news and business coverage. Learn more
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks were a couple of wins away from beating Toronto. The Philadelphia 76ers were maybe a couple bounces away from doing it a round earlier.

Neither team was good enough to finish the job last season, but both think this is their time after Kawhi Leonard went back to the Western Conference.

That left the NBA champions weakened and the Bucks and 76ers looking like the favourites to represent the East in the NBA Finals – where perhaps they’d have to deal with Leonard again.

Story continues below advertisement

The Bucks appeared headed there in 2018-19, right up until midway through the East finals. Milwaukee had the league’s best record at 60-22, with Antetokounmpo eventually winning MVP and Mike Budenholzer the Coach of the Year. But the Bucks couldn’t get another victory after taking a 2-0 lead over the Raptors, who won the next four games to reach the finals.

The Bucks think they addressed some of their weaknesses and are ready to take another run at it.

“I think everybody on this team wants to show that last year wasn’t just, you know, a year by accident that we just won 60 games,” Antetokounmpo said. “I think we had a great team. We got better but obviously there’s going to be a lot of teams that expect us. They know us now and they’re going to play hard.”

It took Leonard’s shot that bounced on the rim four times before falling in at the buzzer in Game 7 to knock out Philadelphia in the second round. The 76ers come back with Al Horford and Josh Richardson but without Jimmy Butler or JJ Redick, hoping they’ve given coach Brett Brown the right mix around all-stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.

“We know what the expectations are and we embrace it. It’s not just Brett, it’s all of us,” general manager Elton Brand said. “We’re in that position now where just getting to the first round, getting to the second round, those expectations are gone. We’re expected to win big and we embrace it.”

Leonard went to the Los Angeles Clippers but the Raptors still have Marc Gasol and Pascal Siakam in their frontcourt that finally slowed down Antetokounmpo. He knows there will be many more teams gearing up to do the same starting next week.

“We’ve just got to be ready,” he said. “They’re not going to give us nothing. We’ve got to go out there and take everything that we want and we’ve got to earn everything that we’ve got to earn this year.”

Story continues below advertisement

A look at the East, in predicted order of finish:

PLAYOFF BOUND

1. Milwaukee – By bringing in Kyle Korver and Wes Matthews, the Bucks have surrounded Antetokounmpo with even more shooting to space the floor.

2. Philadelphia – Having Horford in Philadelphia removes one possible defender against Embiid.

3. Toronto – Gasol, Siakam and Serge Ibaka still make up an imposing frontcourt even without Leonard.

4. Boston – With Kemba Walker now in Kyrie Irving’s former spot, the Celtics should have better chemistry even with a little less talent.

5. Brooklyn – No Kevin Durant yet, but enough pieces around newcomer Irving to reach the postseason again.

Story continues below advertisement

6. Orlando – Magic hope to pick up where they left off after a strong finish in 2018-19.

7. Indiana – Will get Victor Oladipo back at some point, but losing Bojan Bogdanovic will hurt.

8. Miami – Couldn’t make a final playoff appearance in Dwyane Wade’s last season in South Florida but could in Jimmy Butler’s first.

IN THE MIX

9. Detroit – Need to come up with enough shooting from the backcourt to complement Andre Drummond and Blake Griffin in the frontcourt.

10. Atlanta – Hawks putting together good young core around one old player: 42-year-old Vince Carter.

11. New York – Couldn’t get any of the top free agents but signed enough veterans to improve last season’s NBA-worst team.

Story continues below advertisement

FACING LONG ODDS

12. Chicago – Bulls think they can make a leap but there’s a long way to go after losing 60 games last season.

13. Washington – Bradley Beal should put up big numbers – unless the Wizards trade him – but they won’t often lead to wins.

14. Charlotte – Walker is gone and there’s not much talent left behind in Charlotte.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter