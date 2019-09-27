 Skip to main content

Basketball Canada beats Dominican Republic, advances to semi-finals at FIBA Women’s AmeriCup

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Canada beats Dominican Republic, advances to semi-finals at FIBA Women’s AmeriCup

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Bridget Carleton had 15 points and Kayla Alexander added 11 points and 10 rebounds as Canada beat the Dominican Republic 78-50 on Thursday in FIBA Women’s AmeriCup play.

Jamie Scott contributed 14 points and six boards for the Canadians (4-0), who will advance to the tournament semi-finals as the No. 1 seed from Group A.

The Canadians jumped out to a 20-13 lead after one quarter and were up 15 by halftime.

Story continues below advertisement

This was Canada’s 16th straight win in the continental championship. The Canadians last loss happened in the final of the 2013 tournament.

The Women’s AmeriCup 2019 will qualify the top eight teams to the Olympic pre-qualifying tournaments in November.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter