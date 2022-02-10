Nirra Fields had a game-high 19 points as Canada lost an 86-79 overtime decision to Japan in its opening game of the FIBA women’s World Cup 2022 qualifying tournament Thursday.

The result was a disappointing one for Canada, which led by as many as 20 points in the third quarter. Japan rallied to force overtime before outscoring the Canadians 13-6 in the extra session.

Bridget Carleton and Kayla Alexander both had 12 points for Canada while Natalie Achonwa added 11 points and 10 rebounds.

“First of all, congratulations to Japan,” Canadian team head coach Victor LaPena said. “They believed in the victory to the end.

“I’m proud of my team because with three or four days together we haven’t come to practices to have the shape we needed in the last minutes but we were fighting. Now I have more information for the future about my team, about my players and how I can help them to manage these moments.”

Canada faces Bosnia and Herzegovina on Saturday.