Canada names training camp roster ahead of FIBA Basketball World Cup qualifiers

Open this photo in gallery Jamal Murray of the Denver Nuggets drives to the basket during a game on April 11, 2018 at the Target Center in Minneapolis. Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

Canada has invited eight NBA players to its training camp ahead of its upcoming regional FIBA Basketball World Cup qualifying games.

A pair of veteran centres — Tristan Thompson of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Kelly Olynyk of the Miami Heat — highlight a list that includes Indiana Pacers guard Cory Joseph and Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray.

Orlando centre Khem Birch, Golden State forward Chris Boucher, Dallas forward Dwight Powell and Memphis forward Dillon Brooks were also among the 18 invitees.

Missing from the list are rising star R.J. Barrett, who is about to embark on his varsity career at Duke University, as well as unavailable NBA players Andrew Wiggins, Trey Lyles, Tyler Ennis and Nik Stauskas.

Former Gonzaga star Kevin Pangos, 2013 first-overall draft pick Anthony Bennett and former Carleton standouts Phil and Tommy Scrubb will also be looking for a spot on Canada’s roster.

Preparations for the World Cup qualifiers include a pair of exhibition games against China, in Vancouver on June 22 and Victoria on June 24.

Canada resumes World Cup qualifying with a first-place showdown against Dominican Republic on June 29 in Toronto, before concluding the first round against the U.S. Virgin Islands July 2 in Ottawa.

Canada:

Guards — Aaron Best, Toronto, Raptors 905 (G-League); Olivier Hanlan, Aylmer, Que., Austin Spurs (G-League); Brady Heslip, Burlington, Ont., Trabzonspor (Turkey); Cory Joseph, Pickering, Ont., Indiana Pacers; Kaza Kajami-Keane, Ajax, Ont., Raptors 905; Jamal Murray, Kitchener, Ont., Denver Nuggets; Kevin Pangos, Holland Landing, Ont., BC Zalgiris (Lithuania); Phil Scrubb, Richmond, B.C., Fraport Skyliners (Germany).

Forwards — Anthony Bennett, Brampton, Ont., Maine Red Claws (G-League); Chris Boucher, Montreal, Golden State Warriors; Dillon Brooks, Mississauga, Ont., Memphis Grizzlies; Melvin Ejim, Toronto, BC UNICS (Russia); Andrew Nicholson, Mississauga, Guangdong Southern Tigers (China); Dwight Powell, Toronto, Dallas Mavericks; Tommy Scrubb, Richmond, S.S. Felice Scandone (Italy).

Centres — Khem Birch, Montreal, Orlando Magic, Kelly Olynyk, Kamloops, B.C., Miami Heat; Tristan Thompson, Toronto, Cleveland Cavaliers.

