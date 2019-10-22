 Skip to main content

Basketball

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Canada sets record with 16 players on NBA opening-day rosters

NEW YORK
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

New York Knicks forward RJ Barrett shoots over Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura during an NBA preseason game on Oct. 7, 2019, in Washington.

Nick Wass/The Canadian Press

NBA opening-night rosters will include 16 Canadians, setting a record for most players from a non-U.S. country.

A robust class of Canadian rookies will bolster what was already a strong contingent of national players in the league. Canadians entering the NBA in 2019-20 include RJ Barrett and Ignas Brazdeikis of the New York Knicks, Mfiondu Kabengele of the Los Angeles Clippers, Brandon Clarke of the Memphis Grizzlies and Nickeil Alexander-Walker of the New Orleans Pelicans.

Returning veterans include Denver guard Jamal Murray, who is coming off a breakout season with the Nuggets, Cleveland Cavaliers centre Tristan Thompson, Sacramento Kings guard Cory Joseph, Minnesota Timberwolves forward Andrew Wiggins and Miami Heat centre Kelly Olynyk.

Story continues below advertisement

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander looks to build off his strong rookie season with the Los Angeles Clippers. Gilgeous-Alexander was part of the trade that brought Paul George to L.A.

Khem Birch of the Orlando Magic, Chris Boucher of the Toronto Raptors, Dillon Brooks of Memphis, Trey Lyles of the San Antonio Spurs and Dwight Powell of the Dallas Mavericks round out Canada’s opening-day contingent.

There also are four Canadians on two-way deals – making them eligible to play in the NBA and G League. Naz Mitrou-Long (Indiana Pacers), Luguentz Dort (Oklahoma City), Marial Shayok (Philadelphia 76ers) and Oshae Brissett (Raptors) form that group.

The class of Canadians is part of a group of 108 international opening-day players from 38 countries.

The Mavericks have an NBA-high seven international players. The Phoenix Suns and Philadelphia 76ers each have six, while Memphis, Oklahoma City, San Antonio, Sacramento, Toronto, Utah and Washington each have five.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter