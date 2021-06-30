 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Basketball

Canada starts last-chance Tokyo Games qualifying tourney with 97-91 win over Greece

Dirk Meissner
VICTORIA
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Canada's Dwight Powell drives to the hoop as Greece's Konstantinos Mitoglou tries to defend during first half FIBA Men's Olympic Qualifying basketball action at Memorial Arena in Victoria on June 29, 2021. Canada won 97-91.

Chad Hipolito/The Canadian Press

Canada started slow but finished strong Tuesday, posting a 97-91 win over Greece in its first test in a must-win Olympic qualifying tournament.

Greece led 50-46 at the half, but the Canadians – spurred on by their young NBA stars Andrew Wiggins and RJ Barrett, both with double-digit point totals – roared back in the second half for the win.

Wiggins finished with 23 points and Barrett had 22 points.

Canada next plays China on Wednesday in the tournament to determine one of the final teams to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.

The game was played in an empty Save-On-Foods Memorial Arena in Victoria, but with the lifting of some COVID-19 protocols fans will be permitted at the games starting Thursday.

Eight NBA players are on the roster, arguably the most talented Canadian men’s basketball team in history for this week’s tournament on home court.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker (New Orleans), Luguentz Dort (Oklahoma City), Trey Lyles (San Antonio), Mychal Mulder, Dwight Powell (Dallas), Wiggins (Golden State), Barrett (New York) and captain Cory Joseph (Detroit) comprise the Canadian team.

The 12-man roster is rounded out by Trae Bell-Haynes, Anthony Bennett, Aaron Doornekamp and Andrew Nicholson.

Alexander-Walker was dominant for Canada in the first half with 14 points, but there appeared to be more rust than finish as the Canadians were playing their first game as a team.

Kostas Antetokounmpo, the youngest of the three NBA Antetokounmpo brothers, was a presence for Greece in the half coming off the bench.

Greece is without two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and brother Thanasis Antetokounmpo, with the Milwaukee Bucks competing in the NBA playoffs.

Canada is ranked No. 21 in the world.

In addition to Canada, there are three other last-chance tournaments happening this week to determine final spots, in Croatia, Lithuania and Serbia.

Uruguay, Czech Republic and Turkey are in Group B.

Each team plays the other teams in its group once, the the top two teams in each group will advance to Saturday’s semis.

The two semi-final winners will meet Sunday, with the winner clinching a spot in Tokyo.

The Canadian women’s team, ranked fourth, booked its third consecutive Olympic berth last February.

