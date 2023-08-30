Slovenia, Puerto Rico and Greece picked up victories Wednesday at the basketball World Cup to complete the field of 16 teams for the second round.

Slovenia defeated Cape Verde 92-77, led by 19 points from NBA star Luka Doncic. Puerto Rico routed winless China 107-89 behind 22 points from former NBA player Tremont Waters. Greece defeated New Zealand 83-74 with 27 points from Ioannis Papapetrou.

Earlier in the day, Serbia, Georgia and Brazil also reached the second round. Serbia defeated South Sudan 115-83 with 25 points from 20-year-old Nikola Jovic. Georgia topped Venezuela 70-59 behind 25 points from Tornike Shengelia. Brazil beat Ivory Coast 89-77 with Yago Santos scoring 24 points and adding 12 assists.

Ten teams had already advanced: the Dominican Republic, Australia, Italy, Spain, the United States, Canada, Germany, Lativa, Lithuania and Montenegro.

Canada will face Brazil when the second round begins Friday, then will face defending champion Spain on Sunday. Both games are in Jakarta, Indonesia.