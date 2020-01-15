 Skip to main content

Basketball

Canada to host Dominican Republic in Osawha in qualifier for FIBA AmeriCup

The Canadian Press
Canada will host the Dominican Republic in a FIBA AmeriCup basketball qualifying game on Feb. 21 in Oshawa, Ont.

The game is the first step in earning a spot in the FIBA AmeriCup, a tournament featuring teams from the Americas zone.

The tournament is no longer a qualifying event for the Olympics or World Cup.

Canada’s team will largely be comprised of G League and European-based players.

The Canadians will then travel to Santo Domingo for a rematch on Feb. 24.

Canada is in Group C with Cuba, the Dominican Republic, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Teams will meet twice, both at home and away. The top three teams in each group qualify for the FIBA AmeriCup 2021.

