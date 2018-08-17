Canada’s Barrett pours in 35 points in Duke’s preseason win over U of T

Open this photo in gallery Duke Blue Devils' R.J. Barrett holds the ball during their basketball exhibition game against University of Toronto Varsity Blues in Mississauga, Ont., on Aug. 17, 2018. Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press

Canada’s young basketball star R.J. Barrett scored 35 points, while rookie teammate Zion Williamson added 24, to lead the Duke Blue Devils to a 96-60 preseason rout of the University of Toronto on Friday.

A two-man wrecking crew for the second consecutive game, Barrett and Williamson dazzled the crowd at the Paramount Fine Foods Centre in Barrett’s virtual backyard with a dizzying array of dunks – seemingly enough to fill a season’s worth of highlight reels.

Barrett, an 18-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., shot 15-for-26 from the field and grabbed nine rebounds.

Story continues below advertisement

Joey Baker, with 11 points, was the only other Blue Devil to score in double figures. Barrett and Williamson received a standing ovation when they left the game with just under four minutes to play.

Nikola Paradina led the Varsity Blues with 15 points.

The game was the second of Duke’s three-game preseason Canadian tour, and the first trip north of the border in the storied program’s history. The Blue Devils beat the back-to-back Canadian university silver-medallist Ryerson Rams 86-67 on Wednesday, in Barrett’s much-anticipated college debut.

The arena – formerly the Hershey Centre, usually home to Raptors 905 – was filled to its 5,400-seat capacity for both games, and Friday’s crowd included Canadian sprinter and three-time Olympic medallist Andre De Grasse, Washington Capitals winger Devante Smith-Pelly, Las Vegas Golden Knights goalie Malcolm Subban and 10-time NBA all-star David Robinson, whose son Justin plays for Duke.

Just like Wednesday’s game, the arena was awash in Duke blue, thanks in part to a ticket presale to the school’s alumni.

The Blue Devils will travel to Montreal to face the McGill Redmen on Sunday.

Barrett and Williamson combined for 63 points in Wednedsay’s win, and over the two preseason games have provided a tantalizing preview of the upcoming NCAA season.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Barrett and Williamson were ESPN’s No. 1- and 2-ranked freshmen, while Duke also boasts No. 3-ranked Cam Reddish, who hasn’t played yet due to injury. And while Barrett has been touted as the NBA’s No. 1 draft pick next spring, the six-foot-seven, 285-pound Williamson, a unique combination of bulk and splendid ball skills and athleticism, could give the Canadian a run for his money.