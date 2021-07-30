 Skip to main content
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track on the Olympic Games
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track onthe Olympics Games
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Basketball

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Canada’s Joshua Primo, Chris Duarte selected back-to-back in Round 1 of NBA draft

The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Chris Duarte, right, greets NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after being selected as the 13th overall pick by the Indiana Pacers during the NBA draft on July 29, 2021, in New York.

Corey Sipkin/The Associated Press

Toronto’s Joshua Primo was the first of two Canadians to be selected back-to-back in the first round of Thursday’s NBA draft.

The 18-year-old guard from the University of Alabama was taken 12th overall by the San Antonio Spurs.

Chris Duarte of Montreal went one pick later when the Indiana Pacers selected the 24-year-old Oregon guard with the 13th pick, adding scoring punch off the bench.

Story continues below advertisement

Primo turned 18 on Dec. 24, 2020, making him the youngest player in NCAA’s top division, while Duarte was the oldest player in the draft.

Primo impressed the Spurs and other teams at the NBA combine in June with his outside shooting and playmaking abilities. Still, the selection caught him off guard.

“I don’t know if I was ready for that,” said Primo. “I didn’t realize it was going to be that high, but I’m glad it’s with the Spurs.

“I told my agent when I first got into this process, that’s where I want to be. And it ended up working out that way. So, it’s great.”

Primo, who represented Canada at the 2019 FIBA Under-19 Basketball World Cup as a 16-year-old, played high school in West Virginia for one season before returning home to complete his prep career at Royal Crown Academic School.

The 6-foot-6, 190-pound Primo was a 2020-21 SEC All-Freshman Team selection while averaging 8.1 points and 3.4 rebounds and shooting 43.1 per cent from the field for the Crimson Tide.

Duarte averaged 17.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.9 steals in his second and final season with the Ducks.

Story continues below advertisement

The 6-foot-6, 190-pounder possesses the kind of size the Pacers were looking to add to their backcourt.

“Chris is someone who’s really grown the last two years at Oregon. I think he’s got very good versatility, great work ethic, great toughness, got a great story to get to where he’s at tonight,” said Pacers general manager Chad Buchanan.

Duarte was born in Montreal and moved to the Dominican Republic before heading to rural New York for his final two high school seasons.

Initially, he committed to Western Kentucky but instead wound up starring for two seasons at Northwest Florida State, where he was chosen the National Junior College Athletic Association national player of the year before landing with the Ducks.

“I’m just grateful for those people who helped me to get here, my coach, every coach I played for,” said Duarte.

Meanwhile, the Raptors went with homegrown talent and selected a third Canadian in the second round, grabbing Nebraska point guard Dalano Banton, who hails from Toronto.

Story continues below advertisement

The six-foot-nine, 204-pound Banton averaged 9.6 points per game while leading the Cornhuskers in both rebounding (5.9) and assists (3.9) per game.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies