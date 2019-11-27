 Skip to main content

Basketball

Canada’s men’s basketball team drawn with No. 7 Greece in do-or-die Olympic qualifier

Lori Ewing
The Canadian Press
Khem Birch, right, gestures to teammate Kyle Wiltjer during a FIBA World Cup match against Senegal in Dongguan, China, on Sept. 5, 2019.

Xiong Jia/The Associated Press

Canada’s men’s basketball team will host Greece, the Czech Republic, Turkey, China and Uruguay in its quest for a Tokyo Olympic berth.

The Canadian men must win the last-chance tournament June 23-28 in Victoria to secure their first Olympic appearance since the 2000 Sydney Games.

Canada finished a disappointing 21st at the World Cup this summer, but was missing most of its NBA players. Cory Joseph and Khem Birch were the only NBA players to make the trip to China for the tournament, from which seven countries earned automatic Olympic berths.

The Canadians are ranked 21st in the world.

Seventh-ranked Greece is led by Milwaukee Bucks star and 2019 NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Canada in Pool A with Greece and 27th-ranked China. Pool B has No. 10 Czech Republic, No. 15 Turkey and 43rd-ranked Uruguay. The top two teams of each pool cross over to play the semifinals, the winners of which meet in the finals.

The Canadian men received a big boost Tuesday when Denver Nuggets star guard Jamal Murray committed to playing this summer. Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker added their names to the list a few hours later.

Dillon Brooks, Dwight Powell and Birch have also said they’ll play.

The Canadian women will face Belgium, Japan and Sweden in their final Olympic qualifying tournament February 6-9 in Ostend, Belgium.

The Canadians, who were recently ranked a career-best fourth in the world, need only finish top three in the four-team tournament to book their spot in the Tokyo Games.

Host Belgium is ranked ninth in the world, Japan 10th and Sweden 22nd.

The Canadian women were ousted in the quarter-finals in both the 2012 and 2016 Olympics.

Related topics

