Basketball

Canada’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to replace Derrick Rose in NBA skills challenge

The Canadian Press
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander shoots during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, in Oklahoma City.

Sue Ogrocki/The Associated Press

Canadian Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder will replace Detroit Pistons guard Derrick Rose next Saturday in the skills challenge, one of the events on the NBA’s all-star weekend schedule.

Gilgeous-Alexander will also play for the world team in the NBA rising stars game in Chicago next Friday.

The 21-year-old from Hamilton leads the Thunder in scoring with 19.5 points per game, ranks second in rebounding (6.2) and is third in assists (3.2) in his second NBA season.

Rose, who won the skills challenge as an NBA rookie with the Chicago Bulls, is unable to compete due to an adductor strain.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

