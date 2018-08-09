Canadian basketball star Kia Nurse signs with Australian team

Canadian women’s basketball star Kia Nurse has signed a one-year deal with the University of Canberra Capitals of Australia’s WNBL.
The club confirmed the move Thursday on its website.
The 22-year-old guard from Hamilton is currently playing in her first season with the New York Liberty of the WNBA. She scored 20 points Monday in her first career start. Earlier this season she scored 34 points off the bench in a game against Indiana, setting franchise records for most points in a game by a rookie and most points by a reserve.
The six-foot guard helped Canada’s senior women’s basketball team win gold at the 2015 Pan American Games in Toronto and two golds and a silver at the last three FIBA Women’s AmeriCup events.
Before turning pro Nurse was a college star at UConn, helping the Huskies win back-to-back NCAA championships in 2015 and 2016.
