The Canadian Elite Basketball League introduced its newest franchise on Wednesday – the Calgary Surge.

The team, which was formerly based out of Guelph, Ont., and known as the Nighthawks, will officially take the court at WinSport Event Centre in the upcoming 2023 season.

Calgary’s name was decided on by an online grassroots campaign which resulted in Surge being chosen.

The team logo is that of a hawk and – with an effort to maintain Calgary’s sports market tradition – its colours will be red and black with grey and white accents.

Usman Tahir Jutt and Jason Ribeiro were also introduced as the ownership tandem at Wednesday’s press conference.

Guelph had the smallest market in the league and was moved as a part of the league’s business strategy to have teams in the largest cities across Canada.