Basketball

Canadian men’s 3x3 basketball team to play in qualifier for Tokyo Games

Utsunomiya, Japan
The Canadian Press
The final 10 berths in the men’s and women’s events were announced Friday.

The qualifying tournament allows maximum of 10 teams per continent and a minimum of 30 different countries represented over the two events. Only the top six teams that qualified based on ranking could have a team in both events.

The last 10 berths in each gender were allocated by world ranking if a country didn’t already have a team qualified in either gender. Canada’s men, ranked 18th, advanced as a result of having a higher rank than the women (26th).

The 20-team men’s tournament will take place in March and will qualify three countries for the 2020 Tokyo Games. Canada is in a group with the Netherlands, Latvia, Croatia and host India.

