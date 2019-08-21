 Skip to main content

Basketball Canadian men’s basketball team completes pre-World Cup sweep of New Zealand

Canadian men’s basketball team completes pre-World Cup sweep of New Zealand

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA
The Canadian Press
Canada's Phil Scrubb, second left, and Owen Klassen, right, maneuver against New Zealand's Alex Pledger, left, and Jarrod Kenny, second right, during their friendly basketball match in Sydney on Aug. 21, 2019.

SAEED KHAN/AFP/Getty Images

Phil Scrubb scored 24 points as Canada’s men’s basketball team completed a two-game sweep of New Zealand with a 103-100 overtime win in pre-FIBA World Cup action on Wednesday.

Canada is now 4-2 in exhibition play heading into its final friendly on Monday against the United States in Sydney. The Canadians open World Cup play Sept. 1 against Australia in China.

Khem Birch of the Orlando Magic currently is the only NBA player with the Canadians in Australia, but Canada coach Nick Nurse says another is on his way.

Nurse, also coach of the Toronto Raptors, told reporters Sacramento Kings point guard Cory Joseph is “100 per cent still coming,” and has a flight booked to China. Joseph was in Canada’s camp at home earlier this month, but did not make the trip to Australia and has missed the past four games.

It was the second win in as many days for Canada over New Zealand. The Canadians won 122-88 on Tuesday.

Kyle Wiltjer added 18 points and five rebounds on Wednesday, Kevin Pangos had 17 points and nine assists. Oshae Brissett had 12 points and 12 rebounds and Owen Klassen also had a double-double (10 points, 10 rebounds).

