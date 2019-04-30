 Skip to main content

Canadian men's basketball team to face Nigeria in Winnipeg

Canadian men’s basketball team to face Nigeria in Winnipeg

Winnipeg
The Canadian Press
Canada opens the World Cup on Sept. 1 against Australia in Dongguan, China.

HO/Canada Basketball/THE CANADIAN PRESS

The Canadian national men’s basketball team will play host to Nigeria in a pre-World Cup game on Aug. 9 at Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg.

The exhibition game will conclude the home team’s camp in Canada. The team departs for Australia on Aug. 10 and will face the Aussies in two pretournament games from Aug. 16-17.

Canada opens the World Cup on Sept. 1 against Australia in Dongguan, China.

Nigeria finished first in one of two African qualification groups for the World Cup. Canada also finished in the top spot of one of two Americas qualification groups.

It will mark the Canadian team’s first game in Winnipeg since the 1999 Pan American Games.

“This is going to be an exciting game against a talented and athletic Nigerian national team,” Canada Basketball president and chief executive Glen Grunwald said in a statement

“Only a few weeks away from the start of the FIBA World Cup, our game in Winnipeg will be very important for our team’s preparation. I expect we’ll have Canada’s most talented team ever, with most of our NBA players proudly representing their country.”

