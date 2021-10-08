 Skip to main content
Canadian WNBA star Kia Nurse suffers torn ACL in right knee

The Canadian Press
Phoenix Mercury guard Kia Nurse (0) drives on Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson during the first half of a WNBA basketball game on Oct. 3, in Phoenix.

Rick Scuteri/The Associated Press

Canadian women’s basketball star Kia Nurse will miss the remainder of the 2021 WNBA season after suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament in her right knee.

The Phoenix guard suffered the injury just 39 seconds into the Mercury’s 93-67 loss to Las Vegas in Game 4 of their best-of-five WNBA semi-final series on Wednesday night.

Nurse planted awkwardly when her layup attempt was blocked by A’ja Wilson. The 25-year-old from Hamilton clutched her right knee and screamed with pain before she was helped off the court.

The team said that the extent of Nurse’s injury was determined following an MRI in Phoenix.

“We’ll have your back Kia,” the Mercury said on Twitter.

Nurse started in every regular-season game for Phoenix this year, averaging 9.5 points a game and 36 per cent shooting from three-point range. The two-time Olympian played her first three WNBA seasons for the New York Liberty.

Friday’s Game 5 winner advances to the WNBA Finals to face the Chicago Sky.

