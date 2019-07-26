 Skip to main content

Basketball Canadian women lose FIBA U19 World Cup quarterfinal against U.S.

Bangkok
The Canadian Press
Canada lost 81-46 to the United States in quarter-final action on Friday at the FIBA U19 Women’s Basketball World Cup.

Christina Morra of Mississauga and Aaliyah Edwards of Kingston led Canada with eight points apiece. Brynn Masikewich of Calgary had six points and seven rebounds for Canada.

Rhyne Howard had 14 points for the Americans in the win.

The Americans led 50-16 at halftime and rolled to victory.

Canada fell short of the bronze medal it earned at the last U19 Women’s World Cup in 2017 in Italy.

Canada will play a classification game on Saturday against Japan.

The Americans face Belgium and Australia takes on Spain in the semi-finals.

