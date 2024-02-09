Open this photo in gallery: Canada's Laeticia Amihere during a game against Spain at the 2024 FIBA Women's Olympic Qualifying Tournament, in Sopron, Hungary, on Feb. 9.ATTILA KISBENEDEK/Getty Images

Kayla Alexander had 17 points and 14 rebounds but Canada fell 60-55 to Spain on Friday in FIBA Olympic Qualifying tournament action.

Natalie Achonwa added seven points and 11 rebounds for fifth-ranked Canada, which fell to 1-1 with one more game remaining.

Megan Gustafson and Queralt Casas paced fourth-ranked Spain with 16 and 13 points, respectively. It was the Spaniards’ first win of the tournament after falling to Japan on Thursday.

The four-team competition is one of four qualifying tournaments in play for the remaining 10 spots for the 2024 Paris Games. The U.S. and France already have spots in the Olympics.

The top-two teams from the tournaments involving the U.S. and France will qualify, while the top-three teams from the other two tournaments will book their tickets to Paris.

Canada topped host Hungary 67-55 on Thursday and will next face ninth-ranked Japan on Sunday.