Open this photo in gallery: Texas Southern guard Kehlin Farooq drives on Purdue centre Zach Edey, from Canada, during the first half in West Lafayette, Ind. Purdur won 99-67 on Nov. 28, 2023.Michael Conroy/The Associated Press

Braden Smith had 19 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds while leading top-ranked Purdue past Texas Southern 99-67 on Tuesday night.

It was the second time this season the second-year guard nearly finished with a triple-double. He had 11 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds Nov. 10 in an 87-57 victory over Morehead State.

Zach Edey added 15 points and six rebounds as the Boilermakers (7-0) extended the nation’s longest regular-season winning streak against nonconference opponents to 31 games.

Purdue was playing its first game since ascending to No. 1 in the nation Monday after taking home the Maui Invitational title by winning three games in three days against teams ranked among the top 11 last week.

The Tigers (0-7) were led by Zytarious Mortle with 25 points and six rebounds. Preseason conference player of the year P.J. Henry scored 10.

Texas Southern has dropped eight straight, including last season’s NCAA Tournament loss to the same Fairleigh Dickinson team that upset top-seeded Purdue a few days later.

Purdue started fast again Tuesday, scoring 13 points before the Tigers made a basket. Somehow, despite committing 15 first-half fouls, though, the Tigers’ 3-point shooters cut the deficit to 31-24 with 6:26 left in the period.

But after scoring the final five points to take a 44-29 lead at the break, the Boilermakers capped a 14-0 run early in the second half with consecutive 3s from Lance Jones to build a 60-33 advantage.

Big picture

Texas Southern: Yes, the team went winless on its opening seven-game road trip. But the three-time defending Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament champs played Arizona State, Virginia, Creighton and Purdue. And the Tigers’ last three foes were all NCAA Tournament teams last March. Clearly, better days lie ahead for the league’s preseason favorite.

Purdue: Coach Matt Painter’s team didn’t play its best half after returning from Hawaii, but the Boilermakers didn’t need to. They kept their school-record winning streak against non-league foes intact by completing their third straight undefeated November.

Up next

Texas Southern: Doesn’t play again until Dec. 16 against North Carolina A&T in Las Vegas.

Purdue: Plays at Big Ten foe Northwestern on Friday, where the Boilermakers lost in February the last time they were ranked No. 1.