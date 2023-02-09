The Brampton Honey Badgers dropped a 107-86 decision to the Libertadores de Queretaro in Basketball Champions League Americas action at CAA Centre on Thursday.

Elijah Lufile led the way with 19 points and eight rebounds for the CEBL champion Honey Badgers.

Sean Miller-Moore and Jahvon Henry-Blair contributed 15 points apiece.

Ismael Romero finished with a game-high 26 points and 11 rebounds for the Libertadores. Elijah Holman and Branden Frazier added 15 and 14 points, respectively.

Brampton finishes the third window 0-2 and is 0-6 overall in group play this season.

The Honey Badgers were eliminated from quarterfinal contention during the second window after a 109-93 loss to Real Esteli on Jan. 18.