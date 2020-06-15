CEBL looking at hosting tournament, no longer considering other return-to-play options

Open this photo in gallery Edmonton Stingers and the Hamilton Honey Badgers during a Canadian Elite Basketball League game at the Expo Centre in Edmonton Alberta on June 14, 2019.

The Canadian Elite Basketball League says it will look to play a single-site tournament in Ontario this summer and will no longer consider other plans to return to action after the COVID-19 pandemic postponed the start of its second season.

The tournament would see all seven of the league’s teams play a round-robin slate of games culminating in a single-elimination playoff that will determine the 2020 league champion.

The league said it is in discussions with Niagara area officials about the availability of the Meridian Centre in St. Catharines for the second half of July and August.

The CEBL said all plans must conform to Ontario’s phased-in reopening measures throughout the coming weeks.

Four of the CEBL’s seven teams – Guelph, Hamilton, Niagara (St. Catharines) and Ottawa – are in Ontario. The other teams are based in Saskatoon, Edmonton and Abbotsford, B.C.