CEBL looking at hosting tournament, no longer considering other return-to-play options

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Edmonton Stingers and the Hamilton Honey Badgers during a Canadian Elite Basketball League game at the Expo Centre in Edmonton Alberta on June 14, 2019.

The Canadian Elite Basketball League says it will look to play a single-site tournament in Ontario this summer and will no longer consider other plans to return to action after the COVID-19 pandemic postponed the start of its second season.

The tournament would see all seven of the league’s teams play a round-robin slate of games culminating in a single-elimination playoff that will determine the 2020 league champion.

The league said it is in discussions with Niagara area officials about the availability of the Meridian Centre in St. Catharines for the second half of July and August.

The CEBL said all plans must conform to Ontario’s phased-in reopening measures throughout the coming weeks.

Four of the CEBL’s seven teams – Guelph, Hamilton, Niagara (St. Catharines) and Ottawa – are in Ontario. The other teams are based in Saskatoon, Edmonton and Abbotsford, B.C.

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

