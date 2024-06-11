Skip to main content
CEBL’s Alliance trump BlackJacks with offensive outburst
Ottawa
The Canadian Press

The Montreal Alliance will host Championship Weekend this year.

And on Tuesday night they looked more like a team that could do some damage during the Canadian Elite Basketball League’s August showcase.

Stumbling out of the gates with four losses in their first five regular-season games, the Alliance finally found their groove with a convincing 104-89 win over the struggling Ottawa BlackJacks (1-4) at TD Place.

Chris Smith led the Alliance with 21 points and five rebounds. Jordan Bowden scored 20 points and Ahmed Hill added 17. The Alliance outscored the BlackJacks 38-14 in the second quarter to build a 54-34 halftime lead and led 86-55 heading into the final quarter.

Tyrrel Tate scored 33 points for the BlackJacks, who beat the Alliance 87-86 last Thursday in Montreal. Isaih Moore had 16 points and 12 rebounds, while Brandon Sampson chipped in with 10 points for the hosts, who led 20-18 after the first quarter.

The game highlighted an all-female officiating crew. MP Malo, Fei Xiang and Christine Vuong became the first Canadian all-female crew to work a men’s professional basketball game.

Throw-ins

The Brampton Honey Badgers (2-5) visit Saskatoon on Wednesday to play the Saskatchewan Rattlers (4-2) ... There are three games Thursday as the Niagara River Lions (3-2) visit the Alliance, the Scarborough Shooting Stars (3-2) host the BlackJacks, and the Vancouver Bandits (5-1) host the Winnipeg Sea Bears (3-3) at Langley Events Centre ... Toronto guard Anthony Lawson, a former CEBL star with the Guelph Knighthawks in 2022, is playing for the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals. The Boston Celtics lead the best-of-seven series 2-0, with Game 3 on Wednesday in Texas.

