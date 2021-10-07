 Skip to main content
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Basketball

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Chicago beats Connecticut 79-69, heads to WNBA Finals

Casey Drottar
CHICAGO
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Connecticut Sun's Jonquel Jones goes up for a shot against Chicago Sky's Azura Stevens and Candace Parker during the first half of Game 3. Chicago won 79-69 on Oct. 6, 2021.

Paul Beaty/The Associated Press

Courtney Vandersloot scored 19 points and Kahleah Copper added 18 to help the Chicago Sky beat the top-seeded Connecticut Sun 79-69 and advance to the WNBA Finals on Wednesday night.

Chicago is back in the finals for the first time since 2014 despite finishing the regular season with a .500 record.

Candace Parker, who returned home to Chicago this season, finished with 17 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

Story continues below advertisement

“It means so much. Looking up into the stands and seeing familiar faces,” Parker said of getting to the Finals with her hometown team. “I grew up playing in front of these people. It really is emotional. It’s not done yet. Sometimes you have to stop and think and appreciate this moment.”

The Sky, who held a seven-point lead heading into the fourth quarter, opened the period with an 8-2 run to put the game away.

Astou Ndour-Fall hit a layup under the basket with 4:41 remaining, pushing Chicago’s lead to 13 points. Parker then got the home crowd roaring after nailing a seven-footer, making the Sky’s victory all but official.

Jonquel Jones led the way for the Sun with 25 points and 11 rebounds. Natisha Hiedeman added 16 points off the bench, hitting five 3-pointers.

Connecticut was able to trim the deficit to three in the second quarter, but the Sky then finished the half on a 16-6 run. The Sun would never get closer than that the rest of the way.

“A sad and disappointed locker-room,” Connecticut coach Curt Miller said. “It’s a disappointing eight-day stretch where we were outcoached, outplayed. We just couldn’t get enough disruption on their really, really talented offensive weapons. Just felt like we were always on our heels this series.”

It was the first time that the No. 1 seed hasn’t reached the finals since the WNBA changed its playoff format in 2016.

Story continues below advertisement

STAR-STUDDED CROWD

Chicago native Chance the Rapper and Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen took in the game.

SITTING OUT

Connecticut guard Briann January missed the game after injuring her ankle. She tried to warm-up but couldn’t play. January had been key for the Sun’s defence in the first few games.

UP NEXT

Chicago now awaits the winner of the other semi-final between the Las Vegas Aces and the Phoenix Mercury.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies