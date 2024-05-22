Clark, Reese and Brink have already been a huge boon for WNBA with high attendance and ratings

Fuelled by its sensational rookie class of Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and Cameron Brink, the WNBA had a huge first week in terms of attendance, ratings and digital media.

The league saw a 14-per-cent increase in attendance from last year with both New York and Indiana leading the way with more than 17,000 fans at their home openers. The Liberty became the first team in WNBA history to have more than US$2-million in ticket revenue for a single game in it’s opener.

In all, there were 10 sellouts during the league’s opening week.

Ratings have been historic. ESPN’s broadcast of Clark’s opening night game when the Indiana Fever played the Connecticut Sun had the highest viewership for a WNBA game on the network. It drew an average of 2.1 million viewers.

A doubleheader on Saturday that was on ABC featuring Clark and the Fever against New York and Los Angeles against Las Vegas put up impressive numbers as well. An average of 1.71 million viewers watched the first game while 1.34 million saw the Sparks and Aces contest.

Monday night’s game, which was a rematch of the Sun and Fever, drew 1.56 million viewers on ESPN.

In all, the five games on ESPN networks this year have averaged 1.43 million viewers, which is up 181 pre cent from the same number of games last season. It’s up 226 per cent from last season’s average.