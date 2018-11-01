 Skip to main content

Basketball Cleveland Cavaliers to host 2022 NBA all-star game

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Cleveland Cavaliers to host 2022 NBA all-star game

Cleveland
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Sam Dekker (15) celebrates with forward Cedi Osman (16) in the third quarter against the Atlanta Hawks at Quicken Loans Arena.

David Richard/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been awarded the 2022 NBA all-star game.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver made the announcement on Thursday at Quicken Loans Arena, the site of the game.

Story continues below advertisement

Silver said he had a number of discussions with Cavaliers chairman Dan Gilbert and chief operating officer Len Komoroski about bringing the game to Cleveland.

Cleveland last hosted the game in 1997 in the same building, which was called Gund Arena at the time, when the league honoured its Top 50 players. The 2022 game will be held on the NBA’s 75th anniversary.

The Cavs had submitted bids to host earlier all-star games, but the downtown arena is undergoing a massive renovation. Construction began this year and should be completed by the end of next summer.

Charlotte will host the game this season, followed by Chicago and Indianapolis.

The Associated Press

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
Member Experience
Behind the Story
Inside the brutal transformation of Tim Hortons, with Marina Strauss and Dawn Calleja. November 14, Toronto ON

Complimentary to subscribers

Scotch Talk: Cannavision event

Complimentary to subscribers
Member Experience
Scotch Talk: Cannavision 3 weeks in and 3 years ahead
The latest developments in cannabis, with Globe reporter Mike Hager and his expert pannel. November 8, Vancouver BC

Complimentary to subscribers

Scotch Talk: Cannavision event

Complimentary to subscribers
Member Experience
State of the Arts Through Fresh Eyes
A conversation with the city's newest cultural leaders, hosted by Marsha Lederman. November 7, Vancouver

Complimentary to subscribers

Marsha Lederman

Complimentary to subscribers
GLOBE AND MAIL EVENT
Seine River Cruise — July 2019
The Globe and Mail and Scenic Luxury Cruises invite you on a luxurious and exclusive 11-day cruise from Paris to Normandy.
Seine River Cruise — July 2019