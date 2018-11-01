Cleveland Cavaliers to host 2022 NBA all-star game

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been awarded the 2022 NBA all-star game.
NBA commissioner Adam Silver made the announcement on Thursday at Quicken Loans Arena, the site of the game.
Silver said he had a number of discussions with Cavaliers chairman Dan Gilbert and chief operating officer Len Komoroski about bringing the game to Cleveland.
Cleveland last hosted the game in 1997 in the same building, which was called Gund Arena at the time, when the league honoured its Top 50 players. The 2022 game will be held on the NBA’s 75th anniversary.
The Cavs had submitted bids to host earlier all-star games, but the downtown arena is undergoing a massive renovation. Construction began this year and should be completed by the end of next summer.
Charlotte will host the game this season, followed by Chicago and Indianapolis.
The Associated Press
