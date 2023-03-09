Toronto Raptors' Chris Boucher dunks during the first half against the Los Angeles Clippers. The Clippers won 108-100 on March 8, 2023, in Los Angeles.Jae C. Hong

Kawhi Leonard scored 24 points, Paul George had 23 and the Los Angeles Clippers broke away in the second half to beat the Toronto Raptors 108-100 on Wednesday night.

Leonard also had season-high 12 rebounds against the team he helped lead to the NBA title in 2019.

Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes each scored 20 points for Toronto, and O.G. Anunoby had 18 points. The Raptors have dropped two straight for the first time since Feb. 1.

Ivica Zubac added 17 points for the Clippers. They have won two straight after a five-game losing streak. Los Angeles had a 60-42 advantage in the paint along with 20-10 edge in fast-break points.

Leonard had 17 points in the first half, but saved his best play for the fourth quarter with a thunderous dunk over Jakob Poeltl to make it 100-85 with 5:17 remaining.

The Raptors responded with an 15-4 surge to get to 104-100 in the final minute before Zubac’s dunk pushed it back to six.

Tip-ins

Raptors: Largest lead was 10 at 25-15 late in the first quarter. ... G Will Barton missed the game due to non-COVID illness.

Clippers: Leonard is averaging 9.5 points in the first quarter in his last six games, which is more than three points above his season average of 6.4. ... Zubac appeared to end the first half with a dunk, but he did not get it off before the buzzer.

Up next

Raptors: At Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night.

Clippers: Host New York on Saturday.